Longwood police officer resigns amid internal investigation

LONGWOOD, Fla. — The Longwood Police Department says one of its officers has resigned in the middle of an internal investigation.

The resignation of Cpl. Virgel Quintal was confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Chief David Dowda was limited in what he could legally say because this internal investigation is ongoing, but said he is committed to transparency.

The investigation stems from a family disturbance call in May. According to Longwood police, when investigators got to the home, a 17-year-old was taken into custody because he met the criteria for a Baker Act examination.

But whatever happened during that call led police to open an internal investigation on Quintal.

The chief says it wasn’t because of an outside complaint, but from within the department when they learned there were possible policy violations by Quintal.

Dowda says Quintal was suspended with pay during the investigation but resigned midway through.

WFTV is working to learn the specific policy violations involved.

Quintal joined the department in 2018 and worked overnight patrol before being assigned to the K-9 unit.

Before joining the Longwood Police Department, he was a Brevard County deputy.

