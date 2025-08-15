Local

Apopka High School cleared after police activity

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Lockdown issued at Apopka High School over police activity The lockdown was initiated following a traffic stop conducted by the Florida Highway Patrol around 6 a.m. (WFTV)
APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka High School has been cleared by law enforcement after police activity Friday morning.

Police said a lockdown was issued at the school after an immigration related traffic stop near the school.

During the stop, individuals inside the vehicle fled, prompting a police search in the area.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

