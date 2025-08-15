Apopka High School cleared after police activity

APOPKA, Fla. — Apopka High School has been cleared by law enforcement after police activity Friday morning.

Police said a lockdown was issued at the school after an immigration related traffic stop near the school.

During the stop, individuals inside the vehicle fled, prompting a police search in the area.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group