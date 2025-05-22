LIVE UPDATES: Universal celebrates grand opening of Epic Universe

Local

Universal celebrates grand opening of Epic Universe The grand opening of Universal Epic Universe on Thursday signals a new era in high-tech theme park attractions in Central Florida. (WFTV)
ORLANDO, Fla. — The grand opening of Universal Epic Universe on Thursday signals a new era in high-tech theme park attractions in Central Florida.

Thousands are expected to enter the brand-new theme park for its grand opening celebrations.

The park will officially open its gates at 9 a.m., with guests parking and amassing at the main entrance in advance.

A special event is planned for 8 a.m. near the park’s main gate.

Channel 9 reporters Q McCray and Sam Martello are inside Epic Universe to showcase the sights and sounds of this exciting event.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News This Morning for live coverage from inside the action. officially

