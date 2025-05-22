LIVE UPDATES: Universal celebrates grand opening of Epic Universe

ORLANDO, Fla. — The grand opening of Universal Epic Universe on Thursday signals a new era in high-tech theme park attractions in Central Florida.

Thousands are expected to enter the brand-new theme park for its grand opening celebrations.

To our fans, Epic Universe is yours 💫 pic.twitter.com/CH9URJIhGO — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) May 22, 2025

The park will officially open its gates at 9 a.m., with guests parking and amassing at the main entrance in advance.

A special event is planned for 8 a.m. near the park’s main gate.

We are here on the ground for Universal’s Epic Universe grand opening! Stay up to date with us for this morning’s complete schedule of events! All five worlds are expected to open at 9 a.m. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/LY5O6zCt7p — Sam Martello (@sammartellotv) May 22, 2025

Channel 9 reporters Q McCray and Sam Martello are inside Epic Universe to showcase the sights and sounds of this exciting event.

Today’s the day!!! @UniversalORL #EpicUniverse opens today!!! We’ve got you covered with everything you need to know and what you can expect when the theme park opens. Watch @WFTV for more. pic.twitter.com/rmHpuV9tVM — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) May 22, 2025

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News This Morning for live coverage from inside the action. officially

