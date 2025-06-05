Local

LIVE UPDATES: Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez arrested on racketeering-type charges

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez arrested on racketeering charges Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested Thursday morning. (WFTV)
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested Thursday morning.

11:30 a.m. update:

Law enforcement sources told Channel 9 that Lopez was taken to the Lake County Jail.

Channel 9 has several crews around Central Florida working to get more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

11:10 a.m. update:

Multiple law enforcement sources confirmed with WFTV that Lopez’s arrest is related to conspiracy to commit racketeering charges.

Original report:

Channel 9 has learned that Lopez’s arrest comes after an extended investigation by federal and state law enforcement.

Sources said both Homeland Security and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have been working on information they received a few months ago.

Sources told Channel 9 that statewide prosecutors have been working with investigators on this case, and a warrant for his arrest was recently signed.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

