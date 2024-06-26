News

LIVE UPDATES: Police working ‘active shooter situation’ in Melbourne

By James Tutten, WFTV.com and Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in Melbourne said they are responding to an “active shooter situation” Wednesday morning. Read live updates below:

9:35 a.m. update

9:20 a.m. update

Melbourne police said people need to avoid the area between Babcock Street and Hibiscus Boulevard and Babcock Street and Fee Avenue.

Police said the situation is still active.


Original report

Officers said the shooting happened in the area of Babcock Street and Strawbridge Avenue.

Police are telling people to avoid the area.

No other details were released by law enforcement.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

