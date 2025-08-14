Local

LISTEN: RIP My Good Friend, Officer Jim Bishop 1946-2025

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk
WDBO lost a friend this week when Officer Jim Bishop passed away just days before his 79th birthday.

Officer Jim joined WDBO in 1994 and quickly became the side kick to longtime host Jim Turner. Officer Jim’s work on WDBO along with the Orlando Police department and Crimeline Program left an indelible mark on the community.

Scott Anez worked with Officer Jim at WDBO and gave an on air tribute to his friend. Rest in peace Officer Jim.

