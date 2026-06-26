Level99 gaming complex announces opening date at Disney Springs West Side

Level99, the interactive real-world social gaming venue coming to Disney Springs West Side is set to open on June 29.

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The 46,800-square-foot venue will be situated across from the historic House of Blues, and next to the Cirque du Soleil attraction, Drawn to Life.

It is Disney’s second attempt at a gaming complex following the 2017 closure of DisneyQuest, which was self-described as an interactive indoor theme park featuring numerous virtual reality attractions themed around properties like Aladdin and Pirates of the Caribbean.

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“[At Level99], players can dodge axes, crack puzzles, and outsmart real-world challenges in more than 60 physical and mental life-sized mini games–the most of any Level99 venue to date," Disney wrote in a recent press release.

0 of 9 Level99 exterior Exterior rendering of the new Level99 interactive gaming complex at Disney Springs West Side. Two-story bar rendering Rendering of Level99's two-story bar, the "centerpiece" for the complex. Space Void Sneak peek of the Space Void attraction set to debut at Disney Springs's Level99 complex. Crystal Jump Sneak peek of the Crystal Jump attraction set to debut at Disney Springs's Level99 complex. Computer password Sneak peek of the Computer Password attraction set to debut at Disney Springs's Level99 complex. Retro pinball Sneak peek of the Retro Pinball attraction set to debut at Disney Springs's Level99 complex. Axe Swing Sneak peek of the Axe Swing attraction set to debut at Disney Springs's Level99 complex. Chroma Weave Sneak peek of the Chroma Weave attraction set to debut at Disney Springs's Level99 complex.

Level99 boasts three other locations in Natick, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; and Tysons, Virginia.

The Disney Springs location will feature 63 total mini games and challenges with “three ways to play,” including “cooperative Challenge Rooms, competitive Player-vs-Player Duels, and an interactive art scavenger hunt.”

Aside from games, the venue will offer exclusive food and drink options at its two-story bar, which will serve as the complex’s centerpiece. Featured menu items include “Level99’s award-winning Detroit-style pizza [and] wagyu burgers,” as well as “handcrafted cocktails and local beer selections on tap.”

The building will also house Disney’s “biggest art installation” with more than 40 original art pieces.

“We know our guests love the variety of experiences here at Disney Springs and Level99 is a perfect addition to make even more fun memories with friends and family,” said Debbie Hart, Vice President, Disney Springs. “We have over 150 ways to shop, dine and play and Level99 is adding to the experience in a big way.”

Tickets for Level99’s opening day are available now on Level99’s website. Prices start at $29.99 per player, with premium add-on passes to be offered as well. The first 500 guests on opening day will also receive a commemorative pin upon entry.

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