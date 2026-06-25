Disney Springs changes rules on who can ride buses and boats

People are in an uproar after learning about new restrictions surrounding who can catch a bus or boat ride at Disney Springs.

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Starting June 28th, if you want to board a resort bus or the Sassagoula River Cruise from Disney Springs you’ll need either a valid Disney Resort Hotel room key or MagicBand, or a confirmed dining or Enchanting Extras reservation at the resort you’re heading to.

If you’re using a dining or experience reservation to get through the checkpoint, Disney has confirmed you can start boarding up to two hours before your reservation time.

Disney has posted signage at Disney Springs to alert guests of the change.

Currently, these verification checks will be restricted entirely to Disney Springs, but Disney is reportedly considering whether to expand the procedure to other transportation hubs.

The change does not affect bus and boat transportation at the theme parks.

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