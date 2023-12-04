Let it snow: Where to find a winter wonderland in Central Florida

The Now Snowing Festival at Celebration town center brings the foamy snow and synthetic ice to create a winter wonderland despite any humid weather. Parking and admission are free. The winter activities carry on through December 31 with horse-drawn carriage ride and ice skating available for a fee.

ICE! at Gaylord Palms Resort invites visitors to bundle up and step into frigid landscape that features Charles Schultz’s iconic characters from “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Guests can gaze at ice sculptures before taking a peek at the resort’s 60 foot tall holiday tree. The cool temperatures bring a holiday chill alongside snow tubing, snowball building and tales from Mrs. Claus. ICE! continues through January 3.

Town Center becomes Peppermint square at Lake Nona’s Oh What Fun Holiday Festival. Saturday’s are snow day’s with tubing, live entertainment and winter themed treats. Peppermint square will be in business through December 23.

Wekiva island is forecast to see snowfall with the Winter Wonderland. Daily snow flurries bring winter fun to an island, along with Santa’s workshop, carolers and a Christmas tree forest. Wekiva Island’s Winter Wonderland stays open through December 25.

Whoville is all dressed with holiday cheer at Universal Orlando Resort. The live Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular brings cheer to life with daily shows. The park’s holiday parade shows off a number of fun characters and Macy’s balloons. The holiday fun continues through January 1.

