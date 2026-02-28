LEGO Galaxy takes off: Galacticoaster debuts at LEGOLAND Florida

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Prepare for liftoff! At LEGOLAND Florida Resort, kids can now design their own starships and zoom through the galaxy on the brand-new Galacticoaster.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort officially launched its newest expansion, LEGO Galaxy and the Galacticoaster on Friday. Park officials said the project represents one of the most ambitious investments in the park’s history and the largest single in-park investment for Merlin Entertainments across its North American resorts.

The immersive area is anchored by Galacticoaster, the first indoor, space-themed family coaster at LEGOLAND Florida and the park’s first new coaster in 15 years. The attraction features personalized digital spacecraft designs that guests create and link to their experience via RFID technology.

The Galacticoaster experience begins in a briefing room where guests meet Chief Engineer Biff Dipper. The room features a LEGO animatronic figure that is the first of its kind in North America.

Fun fact about Chief Engineer Biff Dipper: the animatronic can hold up to 10,000 LEGO minifigures.

Following the briefing, guests enter a Customization Bay to design digital spacecraft using interactive touchscreens. Riders select four components: a nose, tail, wings and a special element. These designs are linked to RFID wristbands and integrated into the ride, allowing for up to 625 possible combinations.

Fiona Eastwood serves as the CEO of Merlin Entertainments. She said the new area is intended to encourage creativity in children. “LEGO Galaxy is more than a new attraction. It’s an immersive world where kids take the lead in building their own adventure,” Eastwood said. “By combining the power of imagination with the excitement of space exploration, we’ve created an experience designed to inspire the next generation of creators, explorers and dreamers.”

The project required three years of planning, construction and testing.

To celebrate the grand opening, the park hosted a group of Junior Galaxy Explorers who were among the first to ride the coaster. These children were selected from more than 350 participants in a nationwide STEM contest where they designed original LEGO spacecraft. The group includes 10-year-old Gabriel Hart of Orlando, 11-year-old Landon Bauer of Lakeland, 7-year-old Jovian Hinojosa of Hialeah and 9-year-old Masha Novoa of Miami Beach.

The indoor coaster reaches speeds of up to 40 miles per hour and navigates turns through environments featuring LEGO elements from various eras. The ride itself lasts approximately one minute and 30 seconds, though the full experience including customization takes about 10 minutes. The attraction is specifically designed for families with children ages 6 to 12.

The expanded area also includes the Junior Astronaut Training Zone and a space-themed retail store called Orbital Outpost. Guests can access limited-time food and beverage options throughout the site. Admission to LEGO Galaxy is included with general park admission and annual passes.

LEGO Galaxy is scheduled to make its West Coast debut at LEGOLAND California Resort on March 6, 2026.

Author Note: As someone who has experienced the ride, sitting in the second cart, especially on the edge seats, makes the ride feel faster and more intense than sitting in the first cart.

0 of 8 LEGOLAND Florida to launch new Galacticoaster ride this week LEGOLAND Florida to launch new Galacticoaster ride this week LEGOLAND Florida to launch new Galacticoaster ride this week LEGOLAND Florida to launch new Galacticoaster ride this week LEGOLAND Florida to launch new Galacticoaster ride this week LEGOLAND Florida to launch new Galacticoaster ride this week LEGOLAND Florida to launch new Galacticoaster ride this week

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group