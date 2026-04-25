Man surrenders after multi-agency police standoff in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. — UPDATE 8:30 AM

A man has walked out of the apartment owned by Charles Preston Wulff and has been taken by law enforcement at the scene.

SEE VIDEO OF WALKOUT BELOW

There is still no official word on what caused the overnight situation and if the man taken into custody is Wulff.

UPDATE 11:30 PM

If you would like to find any more information overnight as it becomes available, you can check the Winter Park Police Department’s social media page below.

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UPDATE 11:06 PM

Police departments have still not released any information in regard to the situation.

Witnesses on the scene described shots fired and police going door to door and evacuating residents.

We will continue to have team coverage on WFTV starting at 11 pm.

UPDATE 10:10 PM

Winter Park police are saying the suspect is possibly armed and barricaded inside the apartment.

UPDATE 9:36 PM

Police are currently calling for a Charles Preston Wulff, 40, to come out with his hands up.

Wulff has prior misdemeanor drug charges from 2005 and multiple traffic violations.

UPDATE 9:14 PM

Witnesses on the scene say that residents have been evacuated to the pool area.

No police agencies have released any information at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

Channel 9 has received reports of a large multi-agency situation unfolding currently in Winter Park near the Lake Killarney Condominiums.

Reporters on the scene say that the Maitland Police Department, Apopka Police Department, Winter Park Police Department, and Orange County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene currently.

One southbound lane of Orlando Avenue are currently blocked off.

The Special Response Team from Apopka PD is also on the scene.

Please avoid the area if you are able.

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Channel 9 has multiple reporters on the way and will update as more information becomes available.

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