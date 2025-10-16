Large Crowds Expected in Downtown Orlando Saturday

On Saturday, millions of Americans are expected to take to the streets in protest of President Donald Trump and his administration’s policies. About 2,500 “No Kings” protests are expected nationwide on October 18th, including more than 80 here in Florida. According to NoKings.org, the reasons for the protests are many, "We’re standing together against the abuses of power, cruelty, and corruption... Whether you’re outraged by attacks on civil rights, skyrocketing costs, abductions and disappearances, the gutting of essential services, or the assault on free speech, this moment is for you."

According to a press release put out by 50501, All No Kings events adhere to a shared commitment to nonviolent protest and community safety. Organizers are trained in de-escalation and are working closely with local partners to ensure peaceful and powerful actions nationwide.

The Orlando protest will take place from 10am to 12pm outside Orlando City Hall on 400 S. Orange Ave.

Also happening on Saturday in Downtown, Come Out with Pride Orlando at Lake Eola Park starting at 12pm with the theme, “We the People”.

The annual event, organized by the nonprofit Come Out with Pride, Inc has grown to become one of the largest single day Pride celebrations in the Southeast. Last year the festival brought over 200,000 people to the parade and events in downtown Orlando. This year’s turnout is expected to be even higher given that Tampa Pride recently announced a one-year hiatus citing political pressure, funding shortfalls and loss of sponsorships.

The festival begins at 12pm and runs until 10pm. Below is a list of the day’s events in order.

Trans Rally: 1 p.m.



The Most Colorful Parade: 4 p.m. on Washington Street and Orange Avenue



Fireworks finale: 9:30 p.m. at Lake Eola

Where

Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St., Orlando

Come Out with Pride 2025 Map 2025 PRIDE GUIDE BY WATERMARK (WATERMARK)

