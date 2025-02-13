Lake Nona High School senior dies after suffering severe burns in crash, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Grief counselors will be on hand this week at Lake Nona High School after a deadly crash.

Officials said three high school seniors were involved in a street race near campus that ended in a violent crash.

The incident happened Wednesday on Narcoossee Road in Lake Nona.

Police said the drivers involved in the crash were driving recklessly.

The students were pulled from a fiery crash, and one was severely burned.

Police confirmed Thursday that the student who was severely burned has died.

More than 40 firefighters responded to the scene.

Bystanders also helped to pull out two of the people before firefighters arrived.

“We gotta stick together as parents and teach these kids not to speed and not to drive recklessly. I’m saying they did or didn’t; they are young, they don’t know any better, but definitely, you have to be around your kids and teach them to pay attention to the roads and to the drivers,” said witness Melisa Sesma.

