Lake Minneola High School on lockdown for second day in a row

MINNEOLA, Fla. — *UPDATE* ( As of: 4/8, at 11:42 a.m ) - According to Lake County Officials: “Law enforcement has cleared the campus, and we have lifted the lockdown. We are moving students to lunch, and to their classes, for the remainder of the day.”

Lake County Schools officials confirmed that Lake Minneola High School was on lockdown this morning.

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“A student reported seeing a magazine, or gun clip, on campus, though nothing has been confirmed,” a Lake County Schools official said. “No weapons or threats were reported, and everyone is safe. But out of an abundance of caution, we are limiting movement on campus while law enforcement officers investigate.”

READ: UPDATE: Lake Minneola High School remains on lockdown following bomb threat

This is the second time this week that Lake Minneola High School has gone under lockdown. The previous lockdown occurred on Tuesday after officials received a tip about an anonymous bomb threat to the school.

A previous lockdown related to a bomb threat took place in January of this year.

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