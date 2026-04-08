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Lake Minneola High School on lockdown for second day in a row

This is the second time this week that the Lake County school has gone into lockdown.

By Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk and Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk
WFTV Captures Lake Minneola High WFTV Eyewitness News on the scene.
By Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk and Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk

MINNEOLA, Fla. — *UPDATE* ( As of: 4/8, at 11:42 a.m ) - According to Lake County Officials: “Law enforcement has cleared the campus, and we have lifted the lockdown. We are moving students to lunch, and to their classes, for the remainder of the day.”

Lake County Schools officials confirmed that Lake Minneola High School was on lockdown this morning.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

“A student reported seeing a magazine, or gun clip, on campus, though nothing has been confirmed,” a Lake County Schools official said. “No weapons or threats were reported, and everyone is safe. But out of an abundance of caution, we are limiting movement on campus while law enforcement officers investigate.”

READ: UPDATE: Lake Minneola High School remains on lockdown following bomb threat

This is the second time this week that Lake Minneola High School has gone under lockdown. The previous lockdown occurred on Tuesday after officials received a tip about an anonymous bomb threat to the school.

A previous lockdown related to a bomb threat took place in January of this year.

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Hayden Wiggs

Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk

Hayden Wiggs is an award-winning journalist from Atlanta, Georgia, whose work has been featured in over 20+ publications throughout the American southeast and has earned recognition from the Associated Press and the Southeast Journalism Conference.

Jeremy Goldman

Jeremy Goldman, WDBO News & Talk

Penn State broadcast journalist, class of 2025, with a minor in sports studies, & a John Curley Center Certification.



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