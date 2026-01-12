UPDATE: Lake Minneola High School remains on lockdown following bomb threat

Lake Minneola High School in Lake County is on lockdown this morning after a bomb threat was sent to the school.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

UPDATE: 11:14 am

According to a release by the Lake County School district, “an anonymous caller made a threat this morning against Lake Minneola High School. The campus has been placed on lockdown.”

Also in that release, “As advised by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, schools closest to Lake Minneola High -- Grassy Lake Elementary, Minneola Charter and Pinecrest Lakes Academy -- are on a soft lockdown, with minimal movement on campus and the continuation of classroom instruction. Clermont Police Department extended the lockdown to several Clermont schools as well, but the lockdown for those schools has been lifted."

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are at the school canvassing the area, and “the investigation is being conducted according to standard protocol a[n]d procedures.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group