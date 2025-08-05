Local

Lake Mary falls to Oklahoma 2-1 in Little League Softball World Series

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Lake Mary softball team lost to the Southwest champs from Tulsa, Oklahoma 2-1 Monday afternoon in the Little League Softball World Series.

After winning their world series debut 9-2 on Sunday against Washington, Lake Mary fell short in their second matchup.

In this double elimination tournament, Lake Mary will play again on Tuesday night. They have to win or their season is over.

Lake Mary will play the New England champs from Guilford, Connecticut Tuesday at 7:00 on ESPN2.

