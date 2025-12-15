Teen found dead inside vehicle in Leesburg, police say

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg Police confirm an 18-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at Berry Park in Leesburg today, according to local police.

Leesburg patrol officers say they arrived around 12:56 PM and found Juan Gomez Jr. dead inside the vehicle with at least one gunshot wound. Emergency services confirmed his death at the scene.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are actively investigating the case and following up on leads. The police have not revealed any details about potential suspects or motives at this time.

Authorities urge anyone with info about the incident to contact Leesburg CID at 352.728.9862 or CRIMELINE at 1.800.423.TIPS: A reward is offered for information leading to an arrest.

Channel 9 will continue providing updates on the investigation as they become available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group