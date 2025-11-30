Police confiscate 30+ illegal handicap tags in Walmart & Target sting operation

MT DORA, Fla. — Mt Dora Police carried out a handicap placard enforcement operation at Walmart and Target, retrieving over 30 illegally used placards to protect accessible parking for those in need.

The two-day operation aimed to safeguard accessible parking spaces, which are vital for residents who depend on them for mobility and safety.

The initiative aimed to tackle the misuse of handicap placards, as it can greatly reduce the availability of these spots for individuals with real needs.

