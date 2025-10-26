Pickup truck overturns multiple times in fatal Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal incident happened on State Road 50 east of Sloans Ridge Road, where a GMC Sierra overturned multiple times, leading to the driver’s death.

The GMC Sierra driver did not manage the left turn, resulting in the vehicle leaving the road and flipping multiple times. The driver was ejected and declared dead at the scene.

The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated.

