Mustang clips tow truck, killing teen in Lake County crash

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal accident occurred on Friday night at approximately 9:44 p.m. on Florida’s Turnpike, involving a Hino tow truck and a Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Troopers say that the 18-year-old Ford Mustang Mach-E driver was declared dead at the scene, whereas the Hino tow truck driver stayed at the scene.

The crash occurred as both vehicles were heading south on the turnpike, with the tow truck merging from the outside shoulder into the lane where the Mustang Mach-E was traveling.

The Mustang Mach-E’s front hit the tow truck’s rear, resulting in the driver’s death.

The incident is still under investigation as authorities work to find the exact cause of the collision.

No charges have been filed yet, and the identities of the drivers involved remain undisclosed.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group