Mother of 10-year-old tortured and killed offered life in prison in plea deal, family says

TAVARES, Fla. — The mother of a 10-year-old boy who was tortured and killed in Tavares in February intends to change her plea from “not guilty” in connection to his murder, a filing by her attorney announced.

Kimberley Mills was arrested two days after she dropped Xavier Williams off at the hospital with what ultimately became life-ending injuries.

Investigators said Mills, along with her boyfriend Andre Walker, tied Xavier to a ladder and repeatedly dropped 10-pound weights on him, causing internal injuries.

Court filings show Mills told investigators they punished Xavier for stealing from Wawa and trying to open credit cards in other people’s names.

Both Mills and Walker are facing the death penalty.

In a phone call Wednesday, Xavier’s father said he agreed to the terms of the plea, which he said called for Mills being sentenced to life in prison.

He was not sure if Mills agreed to cooperate or testify against Walker in exchange for the lighter sentence. It’s also unclear if Mills will be given the chance at parole after several decades.

Xavier’s aunt, Cameil Williams, said the terms of the plea came as a relief to the family.

“My remaining (8-year-old) nephew won’t have to testify. That part where we’re happy about, because that was the part that was terrifying us,” she said. “You’re gonna have to sit there and testify against the person that was supposed to be your mom.”

She wasn’t sure if the boy would be called to testify against Walker.

Williams said she personally had mixed feelings about the plea deal, but stood alongside her brother.

“She’s still gonna get sentenced to life in prison,” she said. “So, it’s not like she’s gonna walk out and be outside and remain free... You’re alive, but you still don’t have a life because you’re alive behind bars.”

The notice of the change of plea, scheduled for 1 p.m. on January 14, did not include any of the terms.

Calls to Mills’ attorney were not returned. Prosecutors, when reached, acknowledged the filing and did not comment further.

Mills has the ability to change her mind about the change of plea up to the moment the judge finishes asking her a series of questions to confirm she understands her rights and has not been threatened or coerced outside of the terms of the deal being offered.

