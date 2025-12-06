Lucky Fantasy Five player wins in Central Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. — A lucky Fantasy Five player is the sole winner of a whopping $110,428.51 after scratching to a victory while playing the Fantasy Five evening draw on Thursday night, December 4.

The winning numbers for the evening draw were: 7-18-26-33-35

The winning Fantasy Five ticket was a Quick Pick randomly generated by the lottery terminal. Fantasy Five is a popular lottery game in Florida where players select five numbers.

Publix #1659 was identified as the location of the winning ticket, which is marked on the map below.

The identity of the winner has not been disclosed, but they are set to receive a substantial prize from the Florida Lottery.

