Eustis police investigate fatal hit-and-run involving bicyclist

EUSTIS, Fla. — Eustis Police Department reports that a female bicyclist died Friday morning after a hit-and-run crash on Lakeshore Boulevard. Officers say the incident happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Eustis Road.

According to the Eustis Police Department, the bicyclist was riding in the southbound lane when an unknown vehicle hit her from behind.

The impact threw her off the bicycle, and the driver left the scene without stopping. Medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Tracy Schievenin. Records indicate Schievenin was born on Sept. 29, making her 48 years old at the time of the crash.

As of Friday morning, investigators had not yet received information about the make, model, or color of the vehicle involved in the collision.

The southbound lane of Lakeshore Boulevard was previously closed while emergency units processed the scene of the accident. The roadway has since been reopened to all traffic.

The Eustis Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the crash or the unidentified vehicle to contact the agency.

