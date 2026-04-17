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Drug operation dismantled in Lake County raid

Deputies raid homes in Eustis, Lake County, believed to be involved in a drug operation. Drugs discovered, houses condemned. Updates to follow.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Drug Operation Busted in Lake County Homes Deputies raid homes in Eustis, Lake County, believed to be involved in a drug operation. Drugs discovered, houses condemned. Updates to follow. (WFTV)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

EUSTIS, Fla. — In Lake County, deputies raided two homes on Morin Street in Eustis, located between Stevens and Doane Avenue, which they believe were central to a drug operation.

This incident occurred just before 11 a.m. today when deputies served a warrant and discovered drugs in both now-condemned houses.

We have inquired regarding any arrests and are currently awaiting additional information. Please stay tuned to Channel 9 as we continue to provide updates as they become available.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.



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