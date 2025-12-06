Daughter’s quest to find her roots uncovers powerful discovery in Lake County

EUSTIS, Fla. — It all started with grief—and turned into something much bigger.

After losing her parents in 2000, Margaret Reese-Williams started exploring her family history to honor their memory. A decade later, her research took her into the woods near Eustis, where she discovered two overgrown burial sites: Island Pond One and Island Pond Two.

Back then, the cemeteries were hidden under thick trees and brush. Only a few old headstones poked through.

“I was just rolling up through there… it looked like that over there,” Margaret said recently, pointing to photos of how wild the land once was.

Now, with help from a local nonprofit called Island Pond Cemeteries Restoration and Preservation, Incorporated, Margaret’s discovery is gaining the attention it deserves. The group recently secured a $50,000 state grant to acquire special radar equipment that can “see” underground—without digging.

And it’s already paying off. During a recent scan, they discovered what looks like a buried coffin… in a spot without any headstone. So far, they’ve verified that at least 17 people are buried here through old death records — but they believe many more are resting here as well.

“They did find a coffin over there… There’s no headstone,” said Catherine de Young, who leads the nonprofit. These cemeteries serve as the final resting places for African Americans whose families helped build Central Florida — from farming citrus to laying railroad tracks.

One headstone belongs to Hattie Reese Johnson, the daughter of a man who was enslaved. Her marker even features symbols from a historic Black fraternal organization called St. Joseph’s Aid Society.

Margaret’s journey is now the subject of a short film called “Roots Below: The Story of Island Pond Cemetery.” You can watch the trailer and learn more on the documentary’s Facebook page.

For Margaret, the work isn’t just about history—it’s personal. “It’s like this was lost, and now it’s found,” she said, fighting back tears. “They’re not lost anymore.”

Next up? Putting up a fence around the property to protect it, especially as new road construction gets closer.

If you‘re interested in learning more, volunteering, or supporting the effort, follow the project on Facebook. Donations go directly to the cause, with every dollar making an impact.

