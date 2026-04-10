Charges filed against passenger in fatal tire shop accident

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Mascotte Police Department reports an update to an investigation from March this year, involving a second person who is now in jail following a deadly hit-and-run in Lake County.

Makenzie Leigh Cottrell was charged and released on bond just hours after her booking for the deadly hit-and-run in Lake County, where a man died at a tire shop in Mascotte.

The driver, Brandon Lewis, is also charged with vehicular homicide.

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