Lake County looking at extensive road washout repairs

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Severe weather has caused significant road washouts in Lake County, prompting local officials to coordinate extensive repair efforts.

Emergency management teams are actively working to address the damage, with crews filling in washouts and pumping water off flooded roads across the county.

“Part of our emergency operations center is to provide that collaboration opportunity that we get everybody who is responsible for these roads, for these public works into the room and say who needs to take this on,” said Megan Milanese, director of emergency management.

The heavy rains have particularly affected areas from Eustis to Mount Dora, with North Donnelly Street and Wolfbranch Road identified as major projects still in the planning stages.

Milanese noted that conversations about the repairs have been ongoing since the incident happened, focusing on both obvious and less visible damage.

While the timeline for reopening certain roads remains unclear, Milanese emphasized the importance of rebuilding in a way that prevents future issues.

In the meantime, she said they are still trying to figure out who is responsible for fixing what.

