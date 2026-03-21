Lake County lifts burn ban as fire risk decreases

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County officials lifted a countywide burn ban on Friday, citing a decrease in fire risk following recent rainfall. The move ends the burning restrictions that had been in effect since March 11.

Lake County Fire Rescue manages the implementation of burn bans based on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index. The ban was lifted after the county’s index remained below the 500-point threshold for five consecutive days.

Burn bans serve as a precautionary measure to prevent accidental fires and reduce the impact of drought conditions. While the ban was active, recreational fires were prohibited along with the burning of yard debris and land.

Residents were also restricted from burning unauthorized debris piles that had not been approved by the Florida Forest Service.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index serves as the primary metric for fire safety in the region. Recent storms provided significant rainfall, which officials determined was enough to lower the fire risk and bring the index below the safety threshold.

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