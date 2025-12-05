Lake County High School on Lockdown after Gun found on Campus

East Ridge High School on Lockdown after a Gun was found on campus.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Lake County School Director of Safety and Security Joseph Mabry confirms that there was a gun found in the restroom, law enforcement was called, and the gun was secured. A student is being detained, and law enforcement is conducting an investigation.

Mabry says, “Out of an abundance of caution, the school remains on lockdown while the investigation continues. The campus is safe and secure.”

A call went out to parents this morning when the gun was first found and Mabry says they will continue to do the calls as any updates or additional information is received.

This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated on-air and online as we get more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group