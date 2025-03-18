Lake County couple found guilty of aggravated manslaughter in daughter’s death





▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The couple deemed “most evil” by State Attorney Bill Gladson have been adjudicated guilty in the 2021 death of their daughter, 11-month-old Marcelyn Brittian, who medical examiners are now saying was “extremely malnourished.”

Lehman and Brittian were arrested in Sept. 2021 after police responded to a 3 a.m. call from the 400 block of Pine Street concerning an unresponsive 11-month-old infant. Emergency crews attempted to aid the child; she was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital a few hours later.

READ: Leesburg parents arrested after infant dies covered in dirt, feces, police say

According to authorities, the infant had not been fed for “two to three days,” and was found in filthy conditions, “covered in dirt and what appeared to be dried feces” and “the palm of the infant’s hands and the bottoms of her feet were so covered in dirt and grime that areas appeared dark brown, and her skin color was not visible.” The child also had severe bruising on her lower back and buttocks, as well as open sores between her upper thighs.

At the trial, both Lehman and Brittian testified that their children were happy and healthy, statements that were refuted by evidence that Brittian had made calls to two other individuals prior to calling 911 for the unresponsive infant.

Judge Cary F. Rada sentenced Lehman to 13 years in prison, while Brittian received 13.25 years. Both were charged with aggravated manslaughter.

“This is disgusting; the most vulnerable of our society has been victimized by the most evil,” said Gladson in his post-sentencing statement. “At least in prison, they’ll both receive food, unlike their innocent child.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.





©2025 Cox Media Group