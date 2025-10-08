L.A. Fire intentionally caused by a Florida man

Florida — Jonathan Rinderknecht started the fire on New Year’s Day, which later grew into the deadly Palisades Fire, causing about $150 billion in damages.

The United States Justice Department says the case carried on for a nine-month long investigation.

The devastating fire that killed 12 people, and destroyed thousands of homes, appears to have been a rekindling of an earlier New Year’s Day fire.

Authorities then announced the arrest of, Uber driver, and 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht. Who’s now suspected of setting the initial fire early on New Year’s Day, which eventually became the ‘Palisades fire.’

Jonathan was charged with destruction of property, by means of fire, and faces a minimum of five years in federal prison.

United States District Attorney, for the Central District of California, Bill Essayli said ‘evidence collected from Rinderknecht’s devices was an image he generated on ChatGPT depicting a burning city.’

The blaze charred 23,400 acres, and leveled more than 6,800 structures, including many homes.

According to the LA Times, “The first fire, called the ‘Lachman fire,’ was reported at about 12:17 a.m. on New Year’s Day on a hillside above Pacific Palisades. Which is by a resident whose home is only two blocks from the popular Skull Rock trail.

Rinderknecht drove to the Skull Rock trailhead after dropping off a passenger nearby. Two of his passengers later told law enforcement that he appeared agitated and angry that night."

According to the affidavit, Rinderknecht used his iPhone to take videos at the Hidden Buddha clearing, and listened to a French rap song “Un Zder, Un The.”

The music video for the song, which the affidavit described it as being about despair & bitterness, then shows a trash can being lit on fire.

Rinderknecht had listened to the song nine times in the four days before he allegedly set the fire, the affidavit said.

UC San Diego cameras that monitor the area first captured signs of fire at 12:12 a.m. Even though, Rinderknecht immediately placed a call to 911, it did not go through.

In the five minutes after he allegedly set the fire, prosecutors said Rinderknecht called 911 several times but didn’t get through due to not having any cell service.

After finally reaching 911, Rinderknecht allegedly typed a question into ChatGPT: “Are you at fault if a fire is [lit] because of your cigarettes,” all according to the affidavit.

He was finally arrested in Florida on Tuesday, and will now be transferred back to California, to stand trial.

Jonathan Rinderknecht, who officials said has no previous criminal history. Now faces charges including malicious destruction by means of a fire. If the findings that the Palisades Fire are deemed as intentionally set, it could potentially allow prosecutors to seek the death penalty.

Federal arson charges already carry harsh mandatory minimum sentences that can range from five to 20 years. However, they are even stricter if it leads to an injury or death.

A detention hearing is now scheduled in the U.S. District Court in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday morning.

