Kissimmee selects new police chief

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee has found its new police chief.

Charles “Chuck” Broadway brings 29 years of law enforcement experience to the role, most recently as Clermont’s police chief, which he has led since 2012. He also served as a special agent supervisor with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“Chief Broadway brings extensive experience in law enforcement leadership, investigations, and public safety strategy. His background and expertise equip him to lead the Kissimmee Police Department with excellence,” City Manager Mike Steigerwald said in a news release. “This transition marks a new era for KPD, and we are confident that under his leadership, the department will continue its strong commitment to professionalism, public safety, and community engagement.”

Broadway will officially assume the Kissimmee role by April 1, something Mayor Jackie Espinosa said she wanted.

“I am honored to serve as the Chief of Police for the Kissimmee Police Department. KPD is a strong agency with dedicated officers and civilians with a deep commitment to public safety,” said Broadway. “The department has taken important steps to strengthen its culture, and I am eager to build on that foundation. My focus will be on supporting our officers, enhancing community trust, and ensuring we continue to provide the highest level of service to the residents and visitors of Kissimmee.”

Broadway replaces Betty Holland, who resigned amid controversy over a video in 2023 showing an officer kneeing and using a stun gun on a man who was experiencing mental health crisis.





