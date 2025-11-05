Local

Kissimmee Airport expansion aims to boost local economy, attract aviation businesses

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Kissimmee Gateway Airport (WFTV)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Plans are underway to expand Kissimmee Gateway Airport.

This comes after city commissioners unanimously approved a memorandum allowing the Kissimmee Airport Development Company to lease and develop nearly 120 acres of land.

The land earmarked for development includes the former Kissimmee Golf Club, located just south of the airport.

The city aims to utilize this land to attract more aviation businesses to the area, thereby boosting local economic growth.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!