‘Just be nice to people’: Lake Mary resident turns 106, shares secret to live a long life

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Wiser folks usually say we should always enjoy every day. One Seminole County resident is living proof of that.

“I was born on March 10th, 1919,” said Iris Richards, who lives in Lake Mary. “I do everything for myself. I put on my clothes… and I dress myself.”

Richard moved to the United States from Jamaica in the 1970s, settling right here in Central Florida.

“I grew up with six brothers and sister,” she said. “I was my mother’s first child, so I had all the responsibility and helped to take care of them.”

With 7 children and too many grandchildren to count, Richard makes sure to enjoy every single day.

“I’m so blessed I lived this long to see them and have them all around,” she said.

Her family put together a special party for her birthday —after all, it’s 106, which is quite the number!

So, what’s her secret to live a long life? “Just be nice to people. When I was young and moving around, I was always nice to people,” she said.

“First, you have to be nice to yourself. If you’re not nice to yourself, love yourself; you can’t love other people.”









