Jury finds former Brevard County teacher guilty of disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Karly Anderson will spend a year on probation, serve 100 hours of community service, and must pay the cost of the Cocoa Beach police department’s investigation after two guilty verdicts in her case.

Karly Anderson trial in Brevard County A jury on Tuesday found Anderson guilty of disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer. (WFTV staff)

Anderson was convicted of disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence in connection with a January house party at a colleague’s home.

Police say more than 100 minors showed up, and a number of them consumed alcohol.

Anderson’s attorney maintains his client didn’t drink with teens and didn’t provide them with alcohol.

Karly Anderson Karly Anderson booking photo (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

But witnesses testified that Anderson interfered with the treatment of a teen who had consumed alcohol.

Anderson’s conversation with an officer was captured on a police body camera video.

Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan is also facing charges, police say the house party took place at the home of the former Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School principal.

Hill-Brodigan is facing a felony charge of child neglect without great bodily harm and misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Her trial date has not been set.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group