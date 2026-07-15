Junk food giant sugar-crashes in part due to MAHA trends

PepsiCo is experiencing a decline in sales as more Americans choose healthier snack options over traditional soft drinks and snack foods.

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The company saw a 2% drop in sales in the second quarter of 2026, despite implementing price cuts on popular products like Doritos and Cheetos.

The Make America Healthy Again movement, which aims to eliminate harmful ingredients from food, has influenced consumer preferences towards healthier options.

PepsiCo introduced the “Simply NKD” line for Cheetos and Doritos without artificial flavors and colors in response to changing consumer demands.

The shift towards healthier eating habits is reflected in surveys showing that over half of Americans prioritize the healthiness of food when making dietary choices.

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