Judge yet to decide on restraining order request against Rep. Cory Mills

Lake City, Fla. - A Columbia County judge has not yet ruled on a request for a restraining order against Central Florida Congressman Cory Mills. His ex-girlfriend, Miss United States Lindsey Langston, also a state committeewoman for the Republican Party in Florida, filed the petition.

Mills and Langston testified Friday inside the Columbia County Courthouse in Lake City. Mills described the situation as fallout from a difficult breakup, while Langston said she feared for her safety.

“Do you understand the allegations?” a judge asked Mills during the hearing. “I do,” Mills replied.

Mills testifies

The Republican representative shared details about his three-year relationship with Langston.

“We broke up earlier in the relationship,” Mills said. “She blocked [my phone number]. A month and a half unblocked. Came back together, similar to this.”

Court documents show Langston requested a restraining order after claiming she received threatening messages from Mills. In those messages, he allegedly said he would release intimate videos she had shared with him during their relationship.

When pressed on the stand, Mills denied those allegations. “In any of those texts did you say you were going to send the sex videos?” his attorney asked. “No sir. Not have I ever,” Mills answered.

In one of the text messages submitted as evidence to justify the restraining order, Cory Mills references a man Ms. Langston had started seeing, saying he would “send him video.” On Friday, the congressman explained he referred to videos he had of Langston cooking and taking care of his home, and not intimate images, as the petition for the restraining order suggested. Mills also claimed he no longer had the intimate files Langston had sent.

Attorneys for Langston and Mills also reviewed new evidence entered in the case. One of them was a picture Mills had sent Langston showing a gun and glass of alcohol. In court, the Republican explained he was under a lot of stress at the time he sent the image, claiming he was cleaning the weapon to get his mind off personal problems, including the health decline of his mother.

Cory Mills wine and gun Screenshot (WFTV)

Langston testifies

Langston also took the stand Friday, saying she has lived in fear. “I was scared, and I still am scared to post where I’m at,” she said.

She submitted handwritten notes as evidence, claiming Mills would intentionally attend events she was at. Langston told the court that was one of the reasons she sought the restraining order. “It came to a point that I had to put that pride aside and ask for help,” Langston said. “I asked him to stop. Please leave me alone. Eleven times.”

Lindsey Langston note Screenshot (WFTV)

What’s next

Attorneys have until October 2 to submit a final document asking the judge to either grant or deny the restraining order. Only after that will a decision be issued.

