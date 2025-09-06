Local

Judge revokes bond in fatal Downtown Melbourne shooting case

By Melonie Holt, WFTV.com
Judge revokes bond in fatal Downtown Melbourne shooting case A Brevard County judge has revoked bond for 24-year-old Stephan Dieujuste, who is accused of fatally shooting Nathaniel Jennings in downtown Melbourne (WFTV)
By Melonie Holt, WFTV.com

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County judge has revoked bond for 24-year-old Stephan Dieujuste, who is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Nathaniel Jennings in downtown Melbourne this past May.

Dieujuste has never denied firing the shots but claims he acted in self-defense.

Prosecutors argue otherwise, pointing to surveillance video they say shows Jennings trying to run away when he was shot.

Jennings’ mother, Autumn Minick, told the court she believes Dieujuste should remain behind bars.

Dieujuste was initially charged with manslaughter, but prosecutors later upgraded the charge to second-degree murder after reviewing security footage.

Circuit Judge Steve Henderson ruled Friday that Dieujuste will remain in custody at the Brevard County Jail.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!