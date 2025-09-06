Judge revokes bond in fatal Downtown Melbourne shooting case

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County judge has revoked bond for 24-year-old Stephan Dieujuste, who is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Nathaniel Jennings in downtown Melbourne this past May.

Dieujuste has never denied firing the shots but claims he acted in self-defense.

Prosecutors argue otherwise, pointing to surveillance video they say shows Jennings trying to run away when he was shot.

Jennings’ mother, Autumn Minick, told the court she believes Dieujuste should remain behind bars.

Dieujuste was initially charged with manslaughter, but prosecutors later upgraded the charge to second-degree murder after reviewing security footage.

Circuit Judge Steve Henderson ruled Friday that Dieujuste will remain in custody at the Brevard County Jail.

