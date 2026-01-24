Judge rejects election challenge, upholds Orlando Commissioner Rose’s November win

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando commissioner received a welcome piece of news to end their week after a judge threw out a challenge to their November election win.

Chief Judge Lisa Munyon ruled now-former commissioner Regina Hill presented no evidence to support her claims that Rose’s supporters bribed voters in their efforts to battle Hill’s comeback bid.

Munyon also ruled there was “no factual basis to suggest illegal votes of any kind.”

Hill, who lost her seat against her replacement as she fought claims she stole $100,000 from a constituent when she served as commissioner, claimed Rose’s campaign offered gift cards to voters in exchange for their support.

She also claimed Rose’s campaign harvested ballots at nursing homes.

Munyon said the described actions resembled routine activities campaigns undertake, rather than a reason to overturn the election and install Hill to the seat, as Hill suggested.

“The people spoke through their ballots,” Rose said. “Today the Court confirmed that their voices cannot and will not be erased by baseless legal attacks.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group