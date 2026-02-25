Judge orders 16-year-old gang member detained until trial in Parramore restaurant shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have arrested a 16-year-old for taking part in a shooting at Sister Soul Food restaurant in Parramore last week.

Investigators say it was a gang-related shooting that injured four teens. The suspect appeared before a judge at the Juvenile Detention Center in Orlando today. Meanwhile, those affected by the shooting are reacting to the arrest.

Pastor Lydia Collier is glad to hear there was an arrest made after the shooting took place next door at the Sister Soul Food Restaurant last week. “It was a relief,” she said. People ran to her church to take cover.

According to police, it was a gang-related shooting between teens in which four people were hit. Video taken during the incident captured the sound of gunshots after she moved twenty kids to her back office.

“I get reports from the families that the kids don’t want to get out of the car. There’s some that don’t wanna go to school because they’re still shaken,” Pastor Collier said.

Orlando police arrested 16-year-old Cody Doggett for attempted first-degree murder. A judge ordered him to stay in detention until his trial. His family didn’t want to comment but says he’s not a monster.

According to investigators, he shot at the teens inside the restaurant, then returned and started shooting again. It happened as people were trying to help one victim who had been shot in the neck.

Police say that victim was also a gang member. He’s in critical condition.

The judge said, “Cody will remain detained. The State Attorney’s office is probably going to be making some decisions on what to do with the case.” They mentioned a prior case in court but wouldn’t go into detail.Pastor Collier says, “I do have some members that go to this church that know who he is. What we have pretty much been doing was praying for him.”

Pastor Collier hopes things get back to normal. “I’m grateful that whoever was in charge was arrested. And I pray that they will find the help that they need.”

She says she is trying to help the kids traumatized by the shooting and even reached out to the city for help but never heard back. We called, and an Orlando City spokesperson said someone would connect her to services available.

Orlando police continue to investigate.

