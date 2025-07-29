John Morgan sits for “Ask Me Anything” Interview with Jubilee YouTube channel

ORLANDO, Fla. — John Morgan, Florida resident and founder of America’s largest personal injury law firm Morgan & Morgan, sat down for a thirty-minute “Ask Me Anything” interview with the Jubilee YouTube channel.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Jubilee, best known for their political debate and panel-style interview videos, brought in twenty interviews who each took a turn asking Morgan an anonymous question. The questions ranged in topic, from Morgan’s law career and political endeavors to a possible future in Florida politics.

“Everybody wants me to run for governor of Florida right now,” Morgan said, when asked if he considers himself to be a politician. “When I’d go to the White House, they’d take me over to the side and show me polling on me, [so] there’s a part of me that thinks I could be good at it. But then there’s a side of me that really enjoys living in Maui half the year.”

Morgan referenced his past political initiatives, including a constitutional amendment to legalize medical marijuana, which was passed in 2016 with 71% of the vote. Morgan sponsored another amendment in 2020 to raise the minimum wage in Florida from $8 an hour to $15.

This, Morgan explained, all comes from a “responsibility” he feels that billionaires have, a responsibility to help others.

“I believe that income inequality is the number one issue facing America today,” Morgan said. “The rich are getting richer and the poor and getting poorer, and every day, that gulf is getting wider. I take the money that I make, and I’ve run those constitutional amendments, and I’ve put money into food banks and coalition for the homeless. It goes on and on.”

The video, produced by Jubilee, was sponsored by Morgan’s law firm, and can be found on the main Jubilee YouTube channel. To watch the whole interview, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group