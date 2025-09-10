James Uthmeier Joins Scott Anez for Executive Interview on Former State Senator Doxing ICE

Attorney General James Uthmeier joined host Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News to discuss the Orlando road-rage shooting case and former state senator Linda Stewart’s social media post.

In the interview, Uthmeier defended Tina Allgeo, a woman being charged with murder after a road-rage shooting case back in 2024.

The incident began when the victim, Milhail Tsvetkov tried to speed off after following Allgeo closely and bumping into her vehicle.

Allgeo claims that she followed Tsvethkov to retrieve his license plate information and accidentally bumped into his vehicle.

Surveillance video shows Tsvethkov getting out of his car, approaching her vehicle, opening her car door and attacking her. Allgeo then fatally shot him dead.

On Monday, Uthmeier criticized state attorney Monique Worrell in a video posted on X, arguing that Worrell “got it wrong.”

Uthmeier is also calling on Worrell to look into former Florida senator Linda Stewart. Back in August, Stewart took to social media to report ICE’s presence at the LYNX Central Station in downtown Orlando.

In response, Uthmeier argued that Stewart’s announcement interrupted law enforcement from doing their work.

“We’re putting a laundry list of problems,” he said. “Everyone that gets at it makes it a heck of a lot easier for the governor to remove her from office if she will not do her job.”

This is not the first time Uthmeier has criticized Worrell. He has previously condemned Worrell prosecutorial discretion. In a press conference in April, he accused Worrell of lacking urgency in her office’s backlog of cases.

The attorney general also gave an update on Alligator Alcatraz, he says the temporary facility is reopened.

