Jailed Osceola County sheriff’s wife arrested

TAVARES, Fla. — The wife of suspended Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is now behind bars in the same jail as her husband.

Robin Lynn Severance Lopez, 50, was arrested in Harmony Monday morning and taken to the Lake County jail. She faces a felony charge of conspiracy use/invest proceeded from racketeering.

Her bail has not yet been set.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Marcos Lopez has been in jail under a $1 million bond since June 5. He faces charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Prosecutors say Marcos Lopez was part of a yearslong illegal casino enterprise in Lake and Osceola counties. He allegedly pocketed cash from the gambling and also used them for illegal campaign funds.

Three of Marcos Lopez’s co-defendants, Sheldon Wetherholt, Carol Cote and Sharon Fedrick, have all bailed out of jail on the same charges.

Another co-defendant, Ying Zhang, has not yet been caught.

