Ivanhoe Village murder suspect expected in court Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The man accused of shooting and killing a person outside of Savoy, an Orlando nightclub, is expected to be back in court Monday.

Jean Borja Gil de la Madr’s attorneys say he should be eligible for bond and that a self-defense argument could be on the table.

Deadly shooting outside Savoy nightclub in Orlando The shooting happened the morning of Feb. 22, 2026. (WFTV staff)

Borja Gil de la Madr is facing a charge of second degree murder with a firearm after investigators said he shot and killed Julien Cruz on February 22.

Investigators said the shooting followed a fight outside the nightclub.

Defense attorney Mark O’Mara argues his client was trying to leave before someone opened his car door and that’s when attorneys say he fired his gun. O’Mara told Channel 9 this could involve a case of self-defense.

Deadly shooting case in Orlando Attorney Mark O'Mara, who is representing the defendant, said the shooting might have involved self-defense. (WFTV staff)

A bond amount and possible video evidence could be discussed in court on Monday.

The hearing is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando.

Jean Gabriel Borja Gil De La Madr Borja Gil De La Madr, 37, has been charged with second degree murder in relation to a deadly shooting on Feb. 22 in Orlando's Ivanhoe Village neighborhood. (Orange County Jail)

