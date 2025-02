NAPLES, Fla. — One of the “Island Boys” is in trouble again after a weekend arrest in Naples.

Deputies say Franky Venegas was a passenger in a car pulled over for running a stop sign.

Then, a K-9 search turned up oxycodone pills and a handgun with an altered serial number, according to police.

Venegas now faces charges for drugs and firearms.

