IRS announces tax-related assistance for Hurricane Milton victims

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has extended the tax deadline for Hurricane Milton victims in Florida and the Southeast.

Taxpayers in the “entire states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and parts of Tennessee and Virginia” who were affected by Hurricane Milton now have until May 1, 2025 to file their 2023 and 2024 individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, according to a press release. This new deadline coincides with an earlier tax relief plan provided by the IRS for those affected by Hurricanes Debby and Helene.

“In the wake of the devastating hurricanes that have ravaged Florida and the Southeast, the Internal Revenue Service [wants to reassure] victims that it stands ready to provide the tax-related assistance they need to recover from these storms,” the press release stated.

The relief applies to any taxpayer living in an area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Eligible areas are available on the IRS’s Tax relief in disaster situations page.

The new May 1, 2025 filing deadline applies to:

Any individual or business that has a 2024 return normally due during March and April 2025

Any individual, C corporation, or tax-exempt organization that has a valid extension to file their 2023 federal return

2024 quarterly estimated tax payments previously due Jan. 15, 2025, and 2025 estimated tax payments previously due April 15, 2025

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns previously due Oct. 31, 2024, Jan. 31, 2025, and April 30, 2025.

(NOTE: Qualified disaster relief payments are "generally" excluded from gross income, according to the IRS.)

For additional information on how natural disasters can affect tax payments, visit the IRS’s FAQs for disaster victims page.

