Intuitive machines’ lunar lander reaches destination but fate unknown

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Intuitive Machines’ Athena lunar lander is on the moon’s surface. But, teams don’t believe it’s in the correct position.

This is the company’s second trip to the moon as part of NASA’ s Commercial Lunar Payload Services Initiative (CLPS).

Last year, the company’s Odysseus lander made it the moon and then tipped over! In the coming days, Intuitive Machines hopes to determine the exact location and position of Athena.

This is the second commercial moon landing in less than a week. On Sunday, Firefly’s Blue Ghost lander successfully landed on the moon’s surface carrying ten NASA payloads.

