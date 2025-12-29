Local

Incident shuts down part of I-4 in Orlando

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Incident shuts down part of I-4 in Orlando An active investigation has a part of Interstate 4 shut down in Orlando on Monday. (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — An active investigation has a part of Interstate 4 shut down in Orlando on Monday.

The incident happened around 5:51 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-4 near SR-408.

The incident has shut down all eastbound lanes of I-4 in the area.

Several Orlando police officer cruisers and other first responders are seen in the area.

It’s unclear what has caused the major closure and how long it will last.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!