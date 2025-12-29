Incident shuts down part of I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — An active investigation has a part of Interstate 4 shut down in Orlando on Monday.

The incident happened around 5:51 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-4 near SR-408.

The incident has shut down all eastbound lanes of I-4 in the area.

Several Orlando police officer cruisers and other first responders are seen in the area.

It’s unclear what has caused the major closure and how long it will last.

Channel 9 is working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

