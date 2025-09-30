Imelda becomes a hurricane off Florida’s coast

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 meteorologists are tracking two hurricanes in the Atlantic on Tuesday.

8:05 a.m. update:

The National Hurricane Center confirmed that Hurricane Imelda formed Tuesday morning off the coast of Florida.

Imelda has maximum sustained winds of around 75 mph and is moving northeast at 7 mph.

The storm is forecast to continue to move out into the open Atlantic and away from Florida.

Original report:

Tropical Storm Imelda is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Tuesday as it moves eastward towards Bermuda.

A hurricane watch is currently in place for Bermuda, with Imelda projected to reach the island by the middle of the week.

Imelda has maximum sustained winds around 70 mph and is moving northeast at 7 mph.

While the specific time of Imelda’s arrival in Bermuda is uncertain, preparations are underway on the island in anticipation of the storm’s impact.

Hurricane Humberto’s outer rainbands and gusty winds will impact Bermuda on Tuesday and into Wednesday.

The combination of both systems will produce very large swells across the Atlantic.

