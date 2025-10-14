“I’m truly sorry:” Former Kissimmee Police officer speaks out after excessive force case

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A former Kissimmee police officer will spend the next nine months in the Osceola County Jail.

Andrew Baseggio pled guilty to Felony Battery, Witness Tampering, and Official Misconduct back in April, related to a 2023 use of force case.

Channel 9 was the first to expose body camera video from the case back in 2023.

It showed Baseggio knee spike and stun a man experiencing a mental health crisis.

In the months after the incident, prosecutors said Baseggio tried to cover up the incident and interfere with the internal investigation that followed.

“I want to say that I’m truly sorry. I don’t have any justification. I was trained better and I knew better than that,” said Baseggio during a sentencing hearing Monday.

During the hearing Monday, Baseggio apologized to the victim and to his former brothers and sisters in law enforcement.

“My conduct put a blemish on all police officers specifically KPD officers,” Baseggio said.

After Channel 9 exposed the incident in 2023, prosecutors got involved and a grand jury found a possible “culture of cover-up” existed at the Kissimmee Police Department.

It led to the resignation of the former Kissimmee Police Chief, Betty Holland in October of 2024.

The Kissimmee Police Department eventually asked the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to complete an internal investigation into allegations of untruthfulness and misconduct at the department.

That investigation ultimately sustained violations against 12 officers, including former chief Holland.

On Monday, Baseggio told a judge he made a mistake and asked for leniency, citing an otherwise unblemished record from his 18-year career with the department which included serving as a Field Training Officer.

“I just ask you take into consideration that i never been in trouble before. I never had any disciplinary issues and am truly sorry and ashamed of my conduct that night and how I covered things up,” said Baseggio.

A Judge ultimately sentenced Baseggio to nine months in jail with credit for time served and 18 months of supervised probation afterwards.

Those probation conditions included completing an anger management class, 50-hours of community service, and restitution to the victim.

Baseggio was handcuffed to start that 9-month sentence at the Osceola County Jail immediately after Monday’s hearing. It showed Baseggio knee-spiking and stunning a man experiencing a mental health crisis.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group